ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – 19 people are now without homes as a fire ripped through a Rock Hill apartment building.

Plus, Great Falls High School in Chester County was put on lockdown after officials say an adult who wasn’t supposed to be on the property showed up.

And, with it being Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month a survivor tells her story and how she was diagnosed with the cancer after having her ovaries removed.

Click the video above to learn about what is happening in your backyard.