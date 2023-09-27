CN2 Picture of the Day – See You at the Pole

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Students, faculty and staff at Lewisville High School in Chester County gathered around the school’s flagpole for International “See You at the Pole”.

Students throughout the tri-county and the rest of the county participated in the Global Day of Student Prayer.

Global Day of Student Prayer started in 1990 as a grass roots movement and today millions pray on their school campus on the fourth Wednesday in September.

Want to see your photo as our picture of the day? Just email it to CN2.

CN2’s Picture of the Day is sponsored by Full Spectrum Plumbing, “Your Trusted Rock Hill Plumbing Service.”