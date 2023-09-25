CN2 Picture of the Day – SC Treasurer Educator of the Month

SOUTH CAROLINA (CN2 NEWS) – State Treasurer Curtis Loftis recognized Kristy Horton of Heath Springs Elementary as the Educator of the Month through the South Carolina Financial Literacy Master Teacher Program.

The state treasurer says educators like Horton teach students how to manage their money effectively and show young people how to achieve a lifetime of financial health.

