Church program leader charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On Monday, September 25th, Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged 63-year-old William Pinckney Carpenter, III, with Criminal Sexual Conduct.

According to the warrant, Carpenter was a leader for a church program that the victim attended in the Fall of 2017 through the Spring of 2018.

While on a bus for an event in the fall of 2017 Carpenter began to touch the victim, who was only 9 years old at the time of the offense, inappropriately.