Fort Mill Doctors warn about the dangers of unexpected heat in the Fall season

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Even though we are officially in the Fall Season, we know it can still get hot outside this time of the year.

In fact doctors at Piedmont Medical Center of Fort Mill say heat-related illnesses do not only happen during hot days, but they can actually pose a danger on days with moderate temperatures and high humidity.

This can often lead to a rise in heat exhaustion and heatstroke cases as doctors say people can underestimate the weather conditions.

Click above to hear what doctors at Piedmont Medical Center recommend you do to stay cool.