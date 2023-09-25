Rock Hill boy says being taught to ‘flip over and float’ saved him from harm when falling into a pond

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – When the heat is on many people like to swim to stay cool, but unfortunately not everyone knows how to swim.

That’s why in order to stay safe, Rock Hill’s British Swim School stresses the lesson that learning how to float could save your life.

One student of the swim school proved that point, after instructors say the six year old boy protected himself after accidentally falling into a pond.

CN2’s Zane Cina spoke with the boy’s mother to learn why this incident left her feeling proud.