Rock Hill mother and SCDHEC share tips to protect children from the dangers of hot cars

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control counts that says since 1998, South Carolina has seen 22 deaths caused by leaving someone in a hot car.

That number doesn’t account for the many injuries caused by overheating cars each year, according to SCDHEC officials, incident’s like this are 100% avoidable.

That’s why the organization has come up with a new way to help parents and pet owners remember there is someone is the car with them.

The “look before you lock” initiative aims to help parents and pet owners remember whose in their car, by using a bracelet that is worn while driving. The bracelet acts as a physical reminder, that way no one gets left behind in the heat.

CN2’s Zane Cina speaks with one Rock Hill parent who has her own methods of remembering whose in the back seat.

Ginger Bollard rarely gets a chance to drive alone now that she has two young children of her own. Bollard doesn’t have the “Look Before You Lock” but said she has never left her kids behind in the car, thanks to her own methods of remembering.

“I always leave my phone or leave my water bottle in her car seat, or something that I know I’m going to have to go back for,” Bollard said. “Or go back to give them a kiss, just to make sure twice.”

SCDHEC officials urge all parents and pet owners to think that way, no matter how good of a care taker you are. Officials also warn that the dangers of hot cars don’t stop after the summer months are over.

DSCHEC’s reminder bracelets are available while supplies last, and can be requested by e-mailing injury@dhec.sc.gov. Other educational materials are also available for download at www.scdhec.gov/hotcars, with further tips for avoiding a heat stroke.