ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – Rock Hill High School announced Eric Rollings as the Athletic Director for the 2023-2024 school year.

Rollings has served as the Assistant Athletic Director at Rock Hill High School since 2007 and brings 28 years of educational and athletic experience in Rock Hill Schools.

CN2’s Lucas McFadden sits down with the new Athletic Director to discuss the new position.

See the full conversation above in the July 13th sports report.