CN2 Newscast – Preventing hot car deaths, Summer camp spray down, & New athletic director

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is promoting an all new campaign that aims to help parents and pet owners remember whose in their car. The agency is giving away free “Look Before You Lock” bracelets in an effort to prevent hot car deaths.

Also, Victory Sports Outreach, a non-profit Christian ministry, invites a fire truck to it’s Fort Mill Summer Camp to help cool down the attendees.

Plus in CN2 Sports, the new Rock Hill High School Athletic Director, Eric Rollings, stops by the CN2 studio to talk his new role.

See those stories and more in the July 13th edition of CN2 News.

