Victory Sports keeps Summer campers cool with help from Fort Mill Fire Dept.

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Victory Sports Outreach, a non-profit Christian ministry, has found a way to keep cool this Summer, all with a little help from the Fort Mill Fire Department.

The First responders brought out the big hose on Thursday, July 13 at Springfield Elementary School to give children attending the Victory Sports Summer Camp a spray down to remember.

Victory Sports is known for it’s mission to lead sports leagues, camps, and mission trips in an effort to spread the gospel. Organizers say all of its week-long camps happening around South Carolina this Summer, are featuring the fire truck surprise, as a way to reward the children for their participation while also cooling them off.

Camp leader Hannah Watts said while the main focus is to promote Christian learning, events like this create lasting connections.

“You don’t really expect to make close tight knit relationships with these kids in a week, but it’s honestly really powerful what God does,” Watts said. “I know a lot of these kids have made friendships that they’re going to carry over into their school time and throughout the year.”

The Fort Mill firefighters say they were happy to help.