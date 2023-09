CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County School District says the recent Sickle Cell Awareness 5K was a huge success!

The district partnered with North Central Family Medicine and more than 80 people attended and more than 40 people were screened for sickle cell.

Sickle cell disease is a group of inherited red blood cell disorders.

