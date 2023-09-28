Three people arrested after Great Falls High School lockdown

Joseph Caldwell: Assault by Mob, Criminal Conspiracy, Disturbing Schools

Montravious Easley: Assault by Mob, Criminal Conspiracy, Disturbing Schools

Great Falls High School in Chester County is currently on lockdown after officials say a fight broke on campus earlier this Wednesday.

According to Chester County School District officials, at this time no weapons have been recovered and no injuries have been reported.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with CN2 News no shots have been fired. There were rumors on social media saying shots were heard near the school.

An email went out to parents with the above information.

Chester County deputies are on scene and are asking the public to avoid the area of Great Falls High School at this time.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office released the following information.

At approximately 12:30 P.M., Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to Great Falls High School in reference to a fight between two students. The SRO located at Great Falls High School quickly took control of the situation.

Within minutes of the fight becoming controlled, the school was put on lockdown due to information received by the SRO that an unauthorized person entered the property.

Within seconds the SRO engaged an adult who was inside the high school unauthorized and

secured them in handcuffs. That person is currently being detained pending further investigation.

The SRO detained one of the juveniles involved in the initial fight. Within minutes, Law enforcement officers from the Great Falls Police Department and Chester County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and began clearing the building.

No weapon has been found on school property. Students have been secured in their classroom since the lockdown however we aware that some students fled the property. Arrangements are being made at this time for those students to return to the school to be accounted for.

Law Enforcement will remain on scene furthering this investigation. We are seeking the community’s cooperation in conducting a smooth school release at normal time (3:30 P.M.).

Additionally we are seeking that all students who left the property return to the property so they may be accounted for. They are to return to the school bus loop at the Great Falls High School as soon as possible.

**Rumors of shots fired on school property are false. There have been no weapons recovered**