Students will notice several campus changes at Winthrop University as Summer projects continue

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Winthrop Athletics announced earlier this week that it’s looking at the future of the university’s golf course. The school has met to discuss the courses future.

As we wait for that decision, Winthrop University has moved forward on updating the campus through a number of projects, including the restoration of the Winthrop Fountain.

Winthrop officials say that project and several others are designed to improve the look of campus while also keeping the university’s history alive.

CN2’s Zane Cina toured the under-construction areas of campus to get an up close look at all the changes coming to Winthrop University.