CN2 Today Pets of the Week – Marlin & Calloway

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this August 4th edition of CN2 Today’s Pets of the Week, Humane Society of York County‘s Marybeth introduces us to Marlin & surprise guest Calloway.

Meet Marlin, a feline who has been with the Humane Society of York County for 814 days and deserves a break.

Marlin is estimated to be over four years old and has adjusted well to her larger kennel. She prefers to be a spectator and watch people as they visit the cat room.

While she may not enjoy being picked up, she will nuzzle up for some kitty head butts upon her choice.

Marlin is her own kitter kat and would make a great companion to share stories with. She is spayed, vaccinated, tested, and microchipped, ready for a loving home to call her own. Maybe her purrfect fit is listening today!

This sweet pup was surrendered by his owner and we estimate he’s around 11 months old.

His eyes say it all – he’s begging for love and attention! Calloway is super smart, so he’ll need plenty of walks, runs, playtime, and training to keep him stimulated.

A tired dog is a happy dog, so make sure to give him toys like sturdy kongs filled with peanut butter and frozen treats to keep him entertained. When Calloway arrived, he melted our hearts.

We’re still learning about him since he’s new to the rescue. We haven’t introduced him to other furry friends yet, but we know he’s a people lover and pleaser who loves his walks.

He’s quite stout and strong, though, so be prepared for a bit of a workout! Calloway is neutered, tested, vaccinated, and microchipped.

If either of these boys melts your heart as she has done ours, call The Human Society at (803) 802-0902 today to book an appointment.

