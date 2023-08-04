Heart 2 Heart Foundation set to hold annual back to school block party

ROCK HILL, S.C.(CN2 TODAY) – As school fast approaches many back-to-school events are taking place across the Tri-County, the Heart 2 Heart Foundation is partnering with Clinton College to host a back-to-school block party.

The event is a way for students to get excited for the new school year, in addition to helping families get ready.

One of the goals is to connect parents with agencies and resources that can help them with challenges they may have.

The Back to School Block Party will be taking place on August 5th at Clinton college

Happening from 10 am to 2pm.

To learn more, visit: https://www.back2schoolblockparty.com/