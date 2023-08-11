Substance abuse officials share message to parents as school year begins

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As students across York County continue to head back to school, Keystone Substance Abuse Services in Rock Hill has a new executive director at the helm. She and her team have been working through the summer to inform families about the dangers of drugs and other substances impacting our youth.

They say fortunately they are seeing numbers actually go down when it comes to young people using certain substances like alcohol, although opioids are still a major concern.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil sits down with the new executive director, Kerri McGuire to learn more about their efforts to help your children make safe choices this school year.

If you or someone you love need help with substance abuse, reach out to Keystone: keystoneyork.org