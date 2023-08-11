Call before you dig on National Safe Digging Day

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – South Carolina residents are reminded of the importance of calling 811 before starting any digging project, as National Safe Digging Day is celebrated.

This simple step can save lives and prevent injuries by ensuring underground lines are adequately marked before any digging occurs.

Whether it’s a home improvement project or routine yard work, calling 811 is always right.

Best of all, it’s completely free! So, as South Carolinians head into the summer months, prioritize safety and follow the 811 protocol for safe digging.