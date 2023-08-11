CN2 Today Pets of the Week – It’s raining cats & dogs this special week with four special guests!

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this August 4th edition of CN2 Today’s Pets of the Week, Humane Society of York County‘s Marybeth introduces us to four Special guests this week: Pluto, Saturn, Martha, and Bumble.

Some cats have an outer space personality, especially these two cuties, Pluto & Saturn.

With some cats being diverse, Saturn is one of those having no tail! She’s a sweet and calm cat and would be the purrfect addition to your family.

We are now rocketing to our next planet, Pluto! A kitten that is cute as a button and a very calm one at that, Pluto is in the planet kitten family with her other brothers and sisters Neptune, Saturn, and Venus.

Despite her name, Pluto is a heartwarming cat ready to bring her love to the family that adopts her.

Now it’s time to come down from outer space and meet Martha! With her being a more playful, energetic cat, she could use a family to want to have fun with.

Martha is a pretty Bengal with some cute pointy ears, and if you want to make an appointment with Martha or any of the other cats to see how they are, you can!

Now look at this beautiful Beagle named Bumble, who was found as a stray and brought to the HSYC.

Despite her difficult circumstances, this sweet pup has won over the hearts of everyone she meets with her quiet and friendly nature.

At just over two years old, she has already been tested, spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped and is now ready to find her forever home.

All Humane Society of York County adoptable pets are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, tested, and microchipped for convenience and peace of mind.

They have countless personalities, types, and colors, so you’ll find the perfect match for your family.

And who knows, the love of your life could be waiting for you here! If you’re interested in adopting, please call HSYC. At 803-802-0902 to schedule an appointment.

