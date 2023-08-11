2 Wanted in Carowinds Incident

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – While most people love a good time at Carowinds, it doesn’t always turn out that way. The York County Sheriff’s Office alerting us to an incident that happened there Monday night, August 7th. They are still looking for two suspects.

Noah Rich IV and D’Laysia Watson, are both wanted for Assault & Battery by Mob 3rd Degree. Law enforcement says 2 others are also charged and in custody.

They include a 17 year old male and an 18 year old man named Dejon Watson.

A security guard at the park who told law enforcement he was injured when he tried to tell one of the men he had to leave the park for disorderly conduct. The report says, “The initial disorderly was that a male (later identified at Dejon M. Watson) who was not wearing a shirt and the ride workers asked him to leave the ride. He then became irate with the ride workers and was cussing at them but ultimately left the ride. When the security officer made contact with Dejon, he continued to be disorderly and began walking away from him. Dejon was surrounded by a large crowd of friends and family members.”

That guard then says he was punched and fell to the ground. He says as the crowd gathered a number of people began kicking and punching the security officer while he was down. Someone did record video of the incident and turned it over to law enforcement.

If you have any information on these 2 people call police.