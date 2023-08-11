Fury 325 ready for riders again for the first time in more than a month

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After being closed for more than a month, Carowinds said the Fury 325 roller coaster is back up and running.

The theme park said today, August 10th, the North Carolina Department of Labor’s Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau conducted a final inspection and formally approved the reopening of the ride.

It was back on June 30th when a park visitor noticed a crack in a support column on the popular Fury 325 roller coaster. Over the past several weeks, crews installed a new steel column fabricated by the ride’s manufacturer followed by numerous tests conducted by several North Carolina and third party agencies.

After that, the Fury ran for 500 full cycles, performing tests and inspections.

Carowinds thanking everyone involved for their work and the patience of guests.

In the future Carowinds said it will implement a new way of inspecting rides using drones.

Fury 325 opened in March 2015 and is the tallest, fastest, longest giga coaster in North America.