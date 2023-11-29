Students take field trip to shelters for women and children in need

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Nearly 200 women and children are currently on a waiting list for a place to sleep in Rock Hill, according to The Life House Women’s Shelter. The reality of homelessness may not be pretty, but it does happen in our backyard.

Tough for some adults to understand, but imagine explaining homelessness to children.

On Wednesday, second grade students with Westminster Catawba Christian School in Rock Hill took a field trip to The Life House Women’s Shelters.

The students wrote notes of encouragement to women and children in need and saw a small glimpse of what others are going through.

Courtney Denton with the Life House Women’s Shelter says the need for shelter is growing and showing children there are others out there just like them going through the unthinkable builds a heart to serve.

Denton goes on to say all three shelters within the organization are at capacity.

To learn more or volunteer, visit: https://www.thelifehousewomensshelter.org/

Over at the Bethel Shelters in Rock Hill – just the other day they served the most men they have ever helped since opening in 2009 – 78 men needed a place to sleep from the cold.