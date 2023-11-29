CN2 Newscast – Second Graders tour a homeless shelter, a new regional park is coming to the Southside of Rock Hill, & a Groundbreaking for 12th Elementary School in Fort Mill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Nearly 200 women and children are currently on a waiting list for a place to sleep in Rock Hill, according to The Life House Women’s Shelter.

Students at Westminster Catawba Christian School in Rock Hill spending their Wednesday, November 29, 2023, touring the Life House Women’s Shelters on Wilson Street. CN2’s Renee O’Neil said the students wrote notes of encouragement to women and children in need and saw a small glimpse of what others are going through.

Plus, a new regional park is coming to the Southside of Rock Hill, but before it can get here, design work needs to be finished. Neighbors told CN2’s Zane Cina what they want to see.

And, the Fort Mill School District officially broke ground on its 12th elementary school.

