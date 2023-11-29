Rock Hill residents give feedback on the design direction of the City’s new regional park

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A new regional park is coming to the Southside of Rock Hill, but before it can get here, design work needs to be finished. That’s why the City is held a public input meeting Tuesday, to get community opinion on what features this 100-acre park should have included.

CN2’s Zane Cina attended that meeting as neighbors weighed in on what they want to see.

The current design features baseball, softball, soccer, and football fields with plenty of walking trails and bleacher space for spectators. Jennifer Gregg a resident who will live within biking distance of the proposed park that will stretch from Heckle Boulevard, behind American Legion Post 34 to the City’s downtown area near Main street. Gregg feels there is a lot to like so far.

Gregg is also a fan of the many proposed baseball and multipurpose fields which have potential to make money for the City through even more sports tourism opportunities.

“You do need to make it a little bit of a money generator, only because the tax payers can’t keep paying and paying and paying,” Gregg said. “There’s all sorts of things that need to be taken care of and to have nice parks, sometimes there’s got to be a return on investment.”

Like others who attended the meeting, she does feel there are features missing. Proposed additions during the meeting included things like a skating area, dog park, safety features, outdoor fitness, pickle-ball and in Gregg’s opinion tennis courts.

“The courts at the Rock Hill Tennis Center are packed all the time, and if we were able to bring in more tennis courts, we could bring in more people which in turn would bring in the tourism dollars that they’re also looking for,” Gregg said.

Officials with Outdoor Spatial Design, one company working on the project, say feedback like that is needed as the park is still in the early design stage and features can be added or subtracted based on what community members want.

Officials add more public input meetings will be held in the future, and all are encouraged to take the City’s online survey to give feedback. That survey can be found linked here.