Stellie J. Jackson Enrichment Center celebrates their Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS)- Stellie J. Jackson Enrichment Center opened last year but due to covid they weren’t able to celebrate. The center is a faith-based organization centered around assisting children spiritually, socially, and academically.Each year 15 students from Kinard Elementary School are taken to the center for a 2 and a half hour long experience.
Previous articleCN2Newscast 10-6-2021
Next articleYork CAN celebrates their Kick-Off Event

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR