CN2Newscast 10-6-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C.(CN2 NEWS) – York CAN, a non-profit with the goal of strengthening the community for individuals with disabilities, holding a kick-off celebration to introduce themselves. Plus, York County Council passing the Riverbend Park Masterplan in a vote 6 to 1. Also, we’re speaking with Podcasters in the area about the Murdaugh family murders and mysteries.

