York CAN celebrates their Kick-Off Event

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York CAN, a non-profit with the goal of strengthening the community for individuals with disabilities, holding a kick-off celebration to introduce themselves. The event consisted of a scavenger hunt, plenty of food, vendors and countless resources.

