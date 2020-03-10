Special Olympics South Carolina Suspending Events

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Officials with Special Olympics South Carolina just announced it is suspending all state events, local competitions, as well as any practices until March 31 due to the Coronavirus. In the statement it says, “Due to the recent presumptive positive cases of the COVID-19 in South Carolina, Special Olympics South Carolina will be canceling three state-wide events; State Basketball on March 14th, the annual Statehouse Rally for Special Olympics on March 31st and the State Cheer Competition on April 25th.” In addition leaders say they are also suspending all local competitions and practices until March 31st. Leaders say after March 31st the situation will be reevaluated.