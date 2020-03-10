Seven Cases of Coronavirus in SC, Two Confirmed by CDC, Health Officials Say

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed at least two South Carolina cases as positive for the coronavirus. Five other cases are presumed positive by health officials.

In a press conference held by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, health officials say the virus is community spread in Camden. However, Governor McMaster assured the public that the risk for the general population is still low.

“For perspective, the surgeon general told us today that the coronavirus has a lower threat of mortality with children and young adults than the regular flu does,” said McMaster.

McMaster also assured the public that there is no shortage of testing kits in South Carolina, and that all 46 county governments and schools will stay open.

Dr. Rick Toomey with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) says in addition to the seven people who tested positive for the coronavirus, at the moment they are monitoring 16 others.

“As the state’s lead for public health, DHEC is taking proactive steps to protect the public’s health,” said Toomey.

The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) is now offering free online screenings for the coronavirus, waiving the normal $25 free.

“People are very concerned and they want to be informed,” said Ashley Shannon, who is with the Lancaster branch, “MUSC recognizes that,”

Lancaster County borders Kershaw County, which has the most cases of the coronavirus in the state.

Shannon says you can find the screening by Googling ‘MUSC Virtual Care’ and following the link to MUSC’s official website. At the end of the form when it prompts to pay, if you believe you have symptoms for the coronavirus, Shannon says you enter in the code COVID19.

Shannon says MUSC Lancaster is keeping the public informed with regular updates and other important information through Facebook.