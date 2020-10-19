South Carolina Highway Patrol Reports a Single Vehicle Collision on York County’s Lincoln Road

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) South Carolina Highway Patrol reporting a single vehicle fatal collision on Lincoln Road, 3 miles south of Clover.

Officials say the incident occurred this Monday morning at 6:25 A.M.

Reports say a 2002 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling north on Lincoln Road when the driver ran off the right side of the road way, back onto the road, then ran off the left side of the roadway, striking a tree.

Officials say the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was not seat belted.

The driver was entrapped in the vehicle, having to be mechanically extricated.

Reports say the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.