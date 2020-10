YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigating a fatal hit and run that took place on US Highway 21, Reagent Parkway, 3 miles north of Fort Mill.

Officials say he accident happened this past Sunday morning at 4:51 A.M.

A pedestrian was walking across US-21 when they were struck by an unknown vehicle.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This incident is still being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.