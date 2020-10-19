CN2 Today – Monday, October 19th

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today host, Renee O’Neil and sports reporter, Morgan Cox talk about the South Carolina State Fair that is a drive thru event this year!

Plus, the Humane Society of York County shares its Pets of the Week with us and it is time for Founder’s Friday Night Flashback with a play coming from the Northwestern vs. South Pointe Game!

Later in the show, the York County Library has reopened. Stacy Williams with the library shares the details on how library staff has new guidelines in place to keep guests safe.

And the Children’s Attention Home is celebrating its 50 birthday! There’s a way you can take part in the celebration!

Plus, the Museum of York County has a new education program manager, we get to meet him! Join us.