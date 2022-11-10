Some Teachers Having to Make the Tough Choice Between School and Family

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Some districts in the tri-county are not able to allow teachers to bring their children with them to attend the same school if they don’t live in the district.

That leads some teachers to have to make tough decisions about their employment.

We spoke with several Fort Mill teachers who say next year they’re going to have to, sadly, leave the district they love, because their kids can’t come with them.

CN2’s Renee O’Neil asked the district and they say unfortunately, because of growth, they have not been able to allow staff to bring students into the district from other areas. The district added that they are considering re-evaluating in the near future, but at this time that’s the policy that remains.

