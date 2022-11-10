Hospice And Community Care Thank Service Members Ahead of Veterans Day

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill’s Hospice and Community Care got a head start on to saying “thank you” to those who have served our country, ahead of Veterans day.

The care givers held a ceremony at their own Sanford Memorial Veteran Garden, where members of all Armed Forces were recognized as their individual flags were raised to the tune of each branch’s official hymn.

More than 25 percent of the patients at Hospice and Community Care are veterans, and some of those service members came together to make this event happen.

Several families also stopped by to pay their respects to the many fallen soldiers whose names are now remembered through bricks in the garden.