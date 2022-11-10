Rock Hill School’s Quality Life Campaign Helps Staff w/ Work/Life Balance

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In an effort to create a work/life balance, the Rock Hill School District is working to get creative to keep the staff it has and recruit more.

Its revamping its Quality of Life Campaign.

From Paid Parental Leave, to employee discount programs, officials say the program is benefitting staff members.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil learns more about the campaign and how one teacher says its helping her have a better quality of life.

To learn more about how you can apply to a position within the Rock Hill School District, visit: https://www.rock-hill.k12.sc.us/Page/9660