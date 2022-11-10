CN2 Picture of the Day -Remembering Charles Bundy

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The community is sending prayers and love to the family of Charles Bundy following his passing.

Mr. Bundy was a pillar of this community for decades and a driving force behind the success of USC Lancaster. He was born in 1930 and retired as president of the Springs Close Foundation.

He was not only one of the driving forces behind opening the doors at USCL, but even in 1996 he led efforts and chaired the fundraising committee for the construction of the Bradley Arts and Sciences Building.

He serviced faithfully on the Board and served for years as a commissioner appointed by the governor to the Lancaster County Commission for Higher Education. Just finishing that role in the Summer of 2022.

Don’t miss out on being Picture of the Day! Send us your photo and email it to News@CN2.com.

Picture of the Day is sponsored by Elite Air & Heat, LLC.