SLED charges Chester County man with breach of trust with fraudulent intent

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Chester County man is now behind bars after SLED officials say he embezzled more than $13,000 from his employer

On Monday, October 2nd, Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged 30-year-old, Joshua Warren Stilwell of Fort Lawn with Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent.

According to the warrant provided to CN2 News, Stilwell took more than $10,000.00 from his employer, Chester County Natural Gas Authority (CCNGA).

The warrant states September 3rd, 2021, to January 17th, 2023, Stilwell transacted more than $13,500 through his personal PayPal from a CCNGA credit card.

The report states when Stilwell was questioned by his supervisor, he provided training invoices to explain the transactions.

Officials say when it was verified through the training agency, Stilwell did sign up for numerous training courses however, never attended any of the courses and the training agency never received a payment for the training courses.

After a review of several financial records, Stilwell used the money for his own personal enrichment.

Stilwell was booked at the Chester County Detention Center.