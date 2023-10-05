Presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy set to come to Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The political scene continues to rise in Rock Hill as voters get closer to the 2024 Presidential election.

Vivek Ramaswarmy, a candidate for the Republican Party presidential nomination, will hold a town hall on Monday, October 9th at Winthrop University.

Officials say the event will take place from 2:30 until 4:15 PM in the Richardson Ballroom in the DiGiorgio campus center.

Ramaswamy is an American business leader and New York Times bestselling author of “Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam,” among other books. Born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, he graduated summa cum laude in biology from Harvard and received his J.D. from Yale Law School, while working at a hedge fund. He then started a biotech company, Roivant Sciences, where he oversaw the development of five drugs that went on to become FDA approved. In 2022, he founded Strive, an Ohio-based asset management firm.

Ramaswamy is the second presidential candidate to visit Winthrop during the 2024 election cycle.

To attend the Oct. 9 town hall, please RSVP by emailing https://events.vivek2024.com/events/winthrop-university-town-hall/

Winthrop University Police Department officers and event signage will direct visitors to campus parking lots behind Margaret Nance and Johnson Halls as well as the Founders Lot on Alumni Drive.