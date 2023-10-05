Fort Mill School District names newest high school principal and assistant superintendent

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill School District is excited announce the appointment of Barry Ledford as the Principal of Catawba Ridge High School.

The School Board officially granted approval for Ledford to assume this important role during its Tuesday meeting.

Currently, Mr. Ledford serves as the assistant principal at Catawba Ridge High School. Ledford is set to take over the position previously held by Darren Wilson, who is transitioning to an Assistant Superintendent role in the Rock Hill School District.

During the same board meeting the Fort Mill School District announced the appointment of Paul Buchanan as the Assistant Superintendent overseeing Human Resources and Educator Effectiveness.

Buchanan will take over from Liza Stouffer, who recently retired from the district.