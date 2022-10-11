Sheriff’s Office Seeks Assistance in Locating Missing Student

UPDATE: Student has been found safe.

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing student who left school grounds this morning.

Authorities tell us the Jala Camille Sims, 16, was last seen leaving the Chester County School District’s Alternative School around 9:44 am.

Sims is described as having red hair, wearing khaki pants and black polo she is about 5’5” to 5’7” and 180 pounds.

If you can assist the Sheriff’s Office with locating Sims please call 911.

See below for statement issued by Deputies:

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call 911.