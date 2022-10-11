Redstone Phase II Bringing Events Pending Rezoning Approval



LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – MPV Properties (MPV) is pleased to announce that Redstone Phase II, a planned mixed-use retail and residential project located in northern Lancaster County, SC, will proceed following rezoning approval by Lancaster County Council.

Phase II will contain 350 apartments, 20 Townhomes and 24-thousand square feet of retail shop space right next to Phase I that includes the Stone movie Theater.

Between the two Phases, there will be an Event Lawn for live music, a Farmers Market and other public events.

To learn more, click the link here: