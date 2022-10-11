Winthrop Fights Food Insecurity With Help From Food Bank And Meal Swipe Program

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A study has shown that the average college student spends more than 290 dollars on groceries each month, a cost Winthrop staff knows not every student can afford.

That’s exactly why they’ve decided to offer free options for anyone who needs it. They call it the food box, and thanks to constant donations, students struggling with food insecurity now have a safe space for getting food.

The university has also started their swipe out hunger program which gives students who can’t afford meal swipes a way to eat. Winthrop’s food provider, Sodexo donates the meal swipes that are given to students who have asked for help. They can then use those meal swipes to pay for food from any of Winthrop’s dining halls.