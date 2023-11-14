“She Served” comes to Tega Cay to celebrate female Veterans

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – “She Served” is an initiative to bring awareness to female Veterans, capturing a special moments recently in Tega Cay. Organizers holding a photo shoot with ladies who have served our country in the area.

According to She Served many female veterans do not get the same recognition as their male counterparts. It’s one reason why organizers held a photo shoot last Friday to create a digital magazine to tell their story.

“She Served” has featured more than 100 female veterans across the country.

The Founder of “She Served”, Martina Schmidt, says the need to honor these veterans is important now more than ever.

If you know a female veteran who would like to participate in “She Served” you can learn more through its website.