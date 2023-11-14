Veterans Honored in Chester with a Quilt of Valor

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – More than a dozen Veterans were awarded with a Quilt of Valor in Chester County, including the youngest, at only 19 years old.

Army National Guard Veteran, Annie Gaston of Richburg was recently wrapped in a handmade quilt from the Old Glory Quilters at Chester’s annual Veteran’s Day Ceremony.

Gaston along with 12 other veterans were awarded with a quilt as a way to say “thank you” for their service to America.

While Gaston was deployed overseas, she earned a Combat Infantry Badge for her service in Syria.

The Veteran’s Day ceremony was hosted by Chester Disabled American Veterans group.