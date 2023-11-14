Pollinator Garden coming to Rock Hill thanks to grant

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – More than $11,000 being awarded to the City of Rock Hill to plant a new Pollinator Garden at its Northside Recreation Center.

A Pollinator Garden is a garden with flowers that will allow insects such as bees or butterflies that spread pollen to have a place to then collect the pollen.

It’s made possible thanks to the AARP Community Challenge Grant which is meant to help communities become more livable for people of all ages.

The City of Rock Hill says this Garden will bring together the community and those part of the Life Long learning program.

This garden is an ongoing effort and the City hopes that it will have different kinds of flowers that allow the garden to be in bloom year round.