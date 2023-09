NORTH CAROLINA, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Halloween season is quickly approaching, and many people are gearing up for all the tricks & treats that are to come.

Carowinds is one place to get your scare on as it puts on a Halloween mask and turns into Scarowinds.

CN2’s photojournalist Ryan Folz in the middle of all the scares, take a look at what you can expect.

If you want to join in the fun, you can do so by purchasing tickets at Carowinds.