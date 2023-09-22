One dead after early morning crash Friday

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say one person died after a single vehicle collision early Friday morning.

According to troopers, a 2004 Jeep Cherokee was driving south on Highway 901, near Pinetuck Lane around 7:30 AM when the driver traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

A backseat passenger died and another passenger was transported to Piedmont Medical Center. The driver was not injured.

The York County Sheriff’s Office says the area where the crash occurred was shut down for some time this morning as crews worked the scene.

The identity of the person deceased has not been released at this point.