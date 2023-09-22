Humane Society of York County finds store front for seasonal shop

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Earlier CN2 reported how the Humane Society of York County had lost its original space for its Christmas and Halloween thrift store.

Well, we are happy to report that after weeks of searching, they have found a location.

The Christmas Store and Boo-tique can now be found in the old Kimbrell’s Furniture store in downtown Fort Mill.

Currently all the little elves and witches are getting things ready so you can get your Halloween and Christmas gear, plus support dogs and cats in the community.

The Humane Society of York County is very happy to have found this new space.

The store is set to open next Friday, September 29th.