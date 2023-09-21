Carolina Connection – Search underway for local female veterans

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – “She Serves” celebrates Women Veterans and the organization is specifically looking for women from York and Lancaster Counties here in South Carolina.

The women chosen will be featured in an upcoming digital publication that includes a very special photo shoot in Tega Cay on Veteran’s Day in November.

Click interview above to watch CN2’s Laurabree Monday interview local veteran Ange Keskey. She is one of the organizers behind the project who shared very often women don’t fit the image of what people think of when they think about veterans. They hope to change that through this and other efforts.

Interested in learning more, visit sheservedinitiative.org or email either of the email addresses below.

tegacayva@gmail.com or Martina@sheservedinitiative.org