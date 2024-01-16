Salvation Army works to create more transitional housing options

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Salvation Army in the Tri-County recently conducted a study to see what more it needs to do for the community.

Now the agency says with results in hand, its working to fill those needs by planning to build more apartments to help families transition from homelessness, to a place of their own.

Major Robbie Robbins says the plan is to tear down their former warming shelter on Hope Street in Rock Hill and build another Family Center of Hope that will have four apartments in it to help families in need.

Currently there are four apartments in the Family Center of Hope. Robbins says families in the program are homeless and need a place to live to get back on their feet. They work with them to help them find employment, resources and affordable housing.

Robbins says the planning of the project is still in the early stages because the Salvation Army does need financial support to make it happen.

If interested in donating, mail checks to P.O. Box 11585. Rock Hill, SC 29731.

To learn more, call (803) 324-5141

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil learns about the Salvation Army’s plan to help the growing waiting list of families in need of a place to live.