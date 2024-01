ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – Clinton College students are back and class and CN2’s Jeremy Wynder is back on campus to get the latest on the Golden Bears Athletics Department.

Wynder sits down with Clinton College Athletic Director Vincent Robinson who speaks about the ongoing season for the university’s teams in Basketball and Volleyball. Robinson also discusses additions to the program with locker room upgrades, and offered sports.

Catch the full conversation in the Tuesday Sports Report.